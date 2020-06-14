Week after burial, body of woman exhumed for autopsy

The body of a woman, who was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry demand, was exhumed for autopsy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. A case has been filed against the victim's husband and in-laws, who are absconding, they said. Tabassum, who was pregnant, was killed last week and her body burried at Shikarpur village in the district, they said.

Tabasssum and her sister Tarannum were married to Ass Mohammad and his brother four years ago. Both sisters were harassed for more dowry, the police said.