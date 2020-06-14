Maha gives Rs 15 cr for COVID-19 hosp in Mira-Bhayander: MLA

The Maharashtra government hassanctioned Rs 15 crore to set up a 1000-bed COVID-19 hospitalin Mira Bhayander municipal limits, MLA from Owala-Majiwadaarea Pratap Sarnaik said on Sunday

The work on the hospital, which will be housed in twohalls here, will start from Monday and 376 beds will beavailable in the first phase, the Shiv Sena MLA told PTI

As on Saturday night, MBMC had 1,514 cases, with 81people having succumbed to the infection.