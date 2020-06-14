Maha gives Rs 15 cr for COVID-19 hosp in Mira-Bhayander: MLA

Maha gives Rs 15 cr for COVID-19 hosp in Mira-Bhayander: MLAPTI | Thane | Updated: 14-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 16:22 IST
The Maharashtra government hassanctioned Rs 15 crore to set up a 1000-bed COVID-19 hospitalin Mira Bhayander municipal limits, MLA from Owala-Majiwadaarea Pratap Sarnaik said on Sunday
The work on the hospital, which will be housed in twohalls here, will start from Monday and 376 beds will beavailable in the first phase, the Shiv Sena MLA told PTI
As on Saturday night, MBMC had 1,514 cases, with 81people having succumbed to the infection.
- READ MORE ON:
- MLA
- Maharashtra
- Mira Bhayander
- Pratap Sarnaik
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
Govt must educate people on how to properly wear face mask: Hry Cong MLA
Bombay HC seeks status report from Maharashtra govt on issue of migrants gathering in Mumbai
114 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Cong MLA wants Maha legislature's monsoon session in Igatpuri
Shimla court grants conditional bail to suspended HP health director in medical purchase scam