UP migrant worker looted, stabbed to death in Madhya Pradesh
The autorickshaw driver allegedly looted and killed Arbaz, while Nauman managed to escape, the police said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 16:36 IST
A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, who was stuck in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing lockdown, was looted and stabbed to death, police said on Sunday
Arbaz, 22, and his friend Nauman had gone to MP for some work and could not return due to the lockdown, according to their family members
On Friday, the two were going to Satna from Rewa district on foot when they asked an auto driver for a ride. The autorickshaw driver allegedly looted and killed Arbaz, while Nauman managed to escape, the police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar district
- Uttar Pradesh
- Madhya Pradesh
- Rewa district
- Satna
ALSO READ
18 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar; tally crosses 400-mark: Official.
A 58-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar; death toll in district now 7: Hospital.
Several areas of Uttar Pradesh likely to receive rainfall: IMD
Have sought suggestions on opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Special court rejects Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's bail plea in case of alleged forgery of bus documents.