Haryana man arrested for illegal possession of heroin hangs self in lock-up: Police

A 26-year-old man, arrested for illegal possession of heroin, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the police lock-up in Haryana's Ambala, a police officer said on Sunday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sultan Singh said the accused made a noose using his trousers and hanged himself from the ceiling of the custody room on Saturday night.

According to the police, Rinku, a resident of a village near Ambala City, was arrested on Saturday and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for illegally possessing 20 grams of smack. Singh said the accused was named in 28 cases of looting, smuggling and theft in various police stations.