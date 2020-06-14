Left Menu
Migrant pandits demand fool-proof security for minorities living in Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kashmiri migrant pandits on Sunday staged a peaceful rally in Jammu against the recent killing of a sarpanch from the community and demanded adequate security for all minorities living in the Valley. Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on June 8.

The rally, participated by a daughter of the sarpanch, was taken out under the banner of 'Kashmiri pandit volunteers' from Toph Sherkhan to Pandita's residence nearby. The participants wore black batches, chanted slogans against terrorism and Pakistan, and urged Lt Governor G C Murmu to ensure 'fool-proof security' to all minorities living in Kashmir, especially Kashmiri migrant pandits who got jobs under prime minister's employment package.

They also demanded formation of a commission for "delivery of justice" to pandits, concrete policy for their return and rehabilitation and a plan for revival of temples, shrines and other religious places in the valley.

