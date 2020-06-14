18 more COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar

18 more COVID-19 cases in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 20:44 IST
Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 98, officials said on Sunday
Three people also recovered from the deadly virus and the total number of recoveries in the district now stands at 82, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said
Meanwhile, the district remained under complete shutdown after administration's decision to impose restrictions on every Sunday.
