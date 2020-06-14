COVID-19: Badnera accounts for 7 of 14 Amravati cases on Sun

Badnera town accounted for seven of the 14 novel coronavirus cases detected in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday, an official said

The district's COVID-19 count is 338, while the number of active cases is 71, he added

"Badnera now has 24 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 12 cases were detected since Friday. Of the seven cases on Sunday, six were from the old part of town," the official informed.