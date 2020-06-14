10 coronavirus patients succumb to infection in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 292

Ten coronavirus affected patients died on Sunday taking the death toll to 292 in the state while 293 fresh cases were reported, officials said. The case count in the state has gone up to 12,694, the officials said.

Six deaths were reported from Jaipur, two from Bharatpur and one each from Pali and Sriganganagar, they added. Among the fresh cases, 61 were reported from Bharatpur, 44 from Dholpur, 30 from Jodhpur, 19 from Sirohi, 14 each from Nagaur and Pali, 12 each from Sikar and Alwar and 11 from Barmer besides cases from other districts of the state, health department officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,836 while 9,285 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they further said.