Delhi: IRS officer found dead inside car, police recovers note detailing his fear of spreading COVID-19
A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by consuming an acid-like substance in his car in Dwarka District, police said on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 06:17 IST
A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by consuming an acid-like substance in his car in Dwarka District, police said on Sunday. As per the initial investigation, a purported suicide note recovered from his car stated that official was unwell for some time and that he feared he had contracted COVID-19. The note also stated that he did not want his family to suffer because of him.
The incident was reported at Dwarka district which received a PCR call about a man found lying unconscious in a car, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. According to Delhi Police sources, the IRS officer had got himself tested for COVID-19 and the report came out negative but he was scared that his family might get infected.
A Delhi Police senior officer said that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after a post mortem. (ANI)
