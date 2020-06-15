TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, son Asmith arrested 'illegally': JC Pavan Reddy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy's son JC Pavan Reddy on Sunday said that his parental uncle and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith have been "illegally" arrested for allegedly tampering with vehicle registration rules. "At this juncture, Prabhakar and Asmith are illegally arrested. In fact, Prabhakar has no role in this matter. We don't even know why and where Asmith is arrested. We will go to any extent, and continue our fight," said JC Pavan Reddy.

JC Pavan Reddy, held a press meet at Thadipatri, Anantapur district on Sunday over the issue of arrests of his paternal uncle JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith. "Jatadhara industries belong to the family of JC Prabhakar Reddy. However, Prabhakar Reddy is not a director in it. The company had bought 26 vehicles from Gowtham and Company of one Muthukumar from Chennai. Those vehicles were registered at Nagaland. We got NOC at Nagaland, so we registered the vehicles there," said JC Pavan Reddy.

"We bought vehicles and registered. What's wrong with it? if there is any; the seller, the one who registered and the one who gave NOC should be arrested. When this matter came to light we filed a case in Nagaland. The Andhra Pradesh government has filed 23 cases against us, since January over a single issue. We got bail in all cases. Another case was filed recently without our notice. We went to court, but the hearing was adjourned for tomorrow. We will get bail in a day or two," he added. (ANI)