Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:54 IST
Petrol pump in Delhi's Gazipur. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26/litre (increase by Rs 0.48), and the diesel prices stand at Rs 74.62/litre (increase by Rs 0.59) in Delhi, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

"These changes will affect us a lot amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Already, things got expensive, people aren't earning much, and on top of that fuel prices are increasing daily. The government should think about it, from where will a common man get this much money? Not just for fuel, but for food as well. Rates should go down at this time instead of increasing," said Sachin, local at a petrol pump in Gazipur, Delhi. "The rate increases every 15 days, people are facing problems. Here, fuel prices are rising, as well as electricity bills, and people don't even have jobs," said Satyendar, another local. (ANI)

