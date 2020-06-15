Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) are missing: Sources

Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) are missing: SourcesDevdiscourse | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 10:53 IST
According to sources, Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) are missing.
The officials are missing since last two hours and the matter has been taken up with Pakistan authorities.
Further details awaited.
