Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law dead

Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law deadPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 11:38 IST
Madhav Patankar, the father-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at aprivate hospital here on Monday, an official from the medicalfacility said
A senior Shiv Sena leader also confirmed the news ofdeath of 76-year-old Patankar after prolonged illness
His daughter Rashmi Thackeray is the wife of the statechief minister and is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece'Saamana'.
