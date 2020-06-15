MP Guv Lalji Tandon still in ICU: Hospital
His COVID-19 sample report came out negative at the time of admission, it said. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon continues to be in the ICU of a private hospital here, officials said on Monday.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:09 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon continues to be in the ICU of a private hospital here, officials said on Monday. "He is undergoing intensive treatment," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.
Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on the morning of June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital and enquired about his health.
Tandon was kept under supervision of doctors and his condition improved following the treatment given by experts, the hospital said in its medical bulletin on Sunday. His COVID-19 sample report came out negative at the time of admission, it said.
