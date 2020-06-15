14 police officers die of COVID-19 virus: Bheki Cele

While police officers have gone out of their way to enforce COVID-19 lockdown regulations for the past 80 days, 14 of them have succumbed to illness related to the virus, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed.

The deceased was part of 1 685 confirmed cases in the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Cele confirmed the figures during a multidisciplinary operation to assess adherence to COVID-19 regulations during Level 3 in Soweto on Saturday.

"The Western Cape has 1 134 positive cases, followed by the Eastern Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal. Over 600 of the officers have recovered from this virus and are back to serving our communities."

The operation was one of seven activities carried out across the Gauteng province on Saturday, 13 June, consisting of members of the South African Police Service, supported by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Cele praised compliance in some areas in the township. However, he warned that some residents are still not taking social distancing seriously.

"There is also still an issue of non-compliance when it comes to the movement of alcohol. The law says you must drink alcohol at home and not in groups. Non-gathering regulation still exists."

The operations saw police seize alcohol that was consumed in public spaces, as well as illegally sold cigarettes. Scores are of people were arrested for contravening Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

During the operation, Cele also took the opportunity to condemn the heinous killing of women and children in the country.

"Gender-based violence is a societal issue that needs law enforcement and arms of justice to work hand in hand with civic organisations and formations to confront this monster head-on.

"I'm pleased that police have made arrests in the case where a young woman was found murdered and dumped in a veld in Doornkop. That person will appear in court on Monday," said the Minister.

He said police are tracking down a suspect in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)