Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 police officers die of COVID-19 virus: Bheki Cele

Cele confirmed the figures during a multidisciplinary operation to assess adherence to COVID-19 regulations during Level 3 in Soweto on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Soweto | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:42 IST
14 police officers die of COVID-19 virus: Bheki Cele
During the operation, Cele also took the opportunity to condemn the heinous killing of women and children in the country.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

While police officers have gone out of their way to enforce COVID-19 lockdown regulations for the past 80 days, 14 of them have succumbed to illness related to the virus, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed.

The deceased was part of 1 685 confirmed cases in the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Cele confirmed the figures during a multidisciplinary operation to assess adherence to COVID-19 regulations during Level 3 in Soweto on Saturday.

"The Western Cape has 1 134 positive cases, followed by the Eastern Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal. Over 600 of the officers have recovered from this virus and are back to serving our communities."

The operation was one of seven activities carried out across the Gauteng province on Saturday, 13 June, consisting of members of the South African Police Service, supported by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Cele praised compliance in some areas in the township. However, he warned that some residents are still not taking social distancing seriously.

"There is also still an issue of non-compliance when it comes to the movement of alcohol. The law says you must drink alcohol at home and not in groups. Non-gathering regulation still exists."

The operations saw police seize alcohol that was consumed in public spaces, as well as illegally sold cigarettes. Scores are of people were arrested for contravening Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

During the operation, Cele also took the opportunity to condemn the heinous killing of women and children in the country.

"Gender-based violence is a societal issue that needs law enforcement and arms of justice to work hand in hand with civic organisations and formations to confront this monster head-on.

"I'm pleased that police have made arrests in the case where a young woman was found murdered and dumped in a veld in Doornkop. That person will appear in court on Monday," said the Minister.

He said police are tracking down a suspect in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Ministers residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice ...

President urges SAPS to track down murderers of women and children

South Africa is under siege, with the number of women dying in the hands of men increasing since the easing of lockdown regulations under level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted. The President has since called for South Africans to end th...

Drive-in worship adopted by church in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 15 PTI A church here organised a unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread. The Sunday mass was divided in five service ...

FEATURE-Afghanistan hires lockdown jobless to boost Kabul's water and trees

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, June 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gul Mohammad was making a good living as a private van-driver, until Afghanistan went into lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and his work dried up.Now, instea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020