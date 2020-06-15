18-yr-old man becomes J-K's youngest COVID-19 victim
He had serious head injuries besides bilateral pneumonia, they said.With the fresh death, the toll due to COVID-19 in the union territory has risen to 61.. An 18-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 here on Monday, becoming the youngest person to die of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:44 IST
An 18-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 here on Monday, becoming the youngest person to die of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The man, a resident of Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was admitted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here on June 12 as a medico-legal case involving assault, the officials said.
His swab sample for the novel coronavirus was taken the next day which came back positive, they said, adding that he died around 3 am. He had serious head injuries besides bilateral pneumonia, they said.
With the fresh death, the toll due to COVID-19 in the union territory has risen to 61..
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Kashmir
- Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital
- Kupwara district
- Handwara
ALSO READ
Odisha Guv, Raj Bhavan staff sing state anthem to express solidarity with COVID-19 warriors
US probably surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 deaths weeks ago: Report
US probably surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 deaths weeks ago: Report
Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj's wife tests positive for COVID-19
With 72 more COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand records highest single-day spike