Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng granted extension until Aug

The commission was set up following Proclamation 101 of 2019 to investigate the underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instabilities in the taxi industry in Gauteng.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 15-06-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 14:27 IST
Inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng granted extension until Aug
The hearing venue is fully compliant to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus, with social distancing and sanitisation being strictly observed. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence in Gauteng has been granted an extension of six months until August 2020.

The commission is set to finalise its report in September 2020.

The commission was set up following Proclamation 101 of 2019 to investigate the underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instabilities in the taxi industry in Gauteng.

"Under the current level 3 of COVID-19 Regulations, the commission will proceed with its hearings during the week of 15 June 2020 and a detailed schedule will be published to inform the public on which days and at what times hearings will take place," the commission said.

The hearing venue is fully compliant to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus, with social distancing and sanitisation being strictly observed.

The commission has called on any person or section of the public, including community structures, members of relevant communities and of the public, minibus taxi-type service associations, drivers, operators, conductors and rank marshals to contact the commission should they wish to give evidence.

Witnesses requiring assistance with the drafting of relevant legal documents will be assisted free of charge.

All potential witnesses are encouraged to contact the Commission Secretary on 066 390 0303.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Germany puts far-right regional branch under surveillance -media

Germanys domestic intelligence agency has put a regional branch of the Alternative for Germany AfD under surveillance, German media reported on Monday, denting the far-right partys efforts to establish itself as a credible opposition force....

BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Ministers residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice ...

President urges SAPS to track down murderers of women and children

South Africa is under siege, with the number of women dying in the hands of men increasing since the easing of lockdown regulations under level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted. The President has since called for South Africans to end th...

Drive-in worship adopted by church in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 15 PTI A church here organised a unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread. The Sunday mass was divided in five service ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020