Inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng granted extension until Aug

The Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence in Gauteng has been granted an extension of six months until August 2020.

The commission is set to finalise its report in September 2020.

The commission was set up following Proclamation 101 of 2019 to investigate the underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instabilities in the taxi industry in Gauteng.

"Under the current level 3 of COVID-19 Regulations, the commission will proceed with its hearings during the week of 15 June 2020 and a detailed schedule will be published to inform the public on which days and at what times hearings will take place," the commission said.

The hearing venue is fully compliant to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus, with social distancing and sanitisation being strictly observed.

The commission has called on any person or section of the public, including community structures, members of relevant communities and of the public, minibus taxi-type service associations, drivers, operators, conductors and rank marshals to contact the commission should they wish to give evidence.

Witnesses requiring assistance with the drafting of relevant legal documents will be assisted free of charge.

All potential witnesses are encouraged to contact the Commission Secretary on 066 390 0303.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)