Out of 2372 samples, 106 are positive: King George's Medical Univ

Out of the 2372 samples that were tested yesterday for COVID-19 at the King George's Medical University, 106 have come positive. "Out of the 2372 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 106 are positive," said King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 13615 numbers of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh. With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.