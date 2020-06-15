Guj: Teacher of govt primary school held with fake currency
He acquired these notes from one Mukesh of Lunawada and intended to circulate it," said SOG inspector KP Jadeja. "Primary probe has revealed Patel is a teacher at a government primary school in Kavali village in Panchmahal's Shehra taluka.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-06-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 16:28 IST
A government school teacher was held with fake currency with a face value of Rs 12,300 in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said on Monday. Ramkishan Patel (40) was held on a tip-off from Pavagadh village on Sunday night and 65 fake notes were seized from his car, Inspector PN Sinh said.
"Fifty notes were of 200 denomination, 13 notes of 100 denomination and two notes of 500 denomination. Patel, a resident of Lunawada taluka in Mahisagar district, was handed over to the special operations group of Panchmahal police for further probe," he said. "Primary probe has revealed Patel is a teacher at a government primary school in Kavali village in Panchmahal's Shehra taluka. He acquired these notes from one Mukesh of Lunawada and intended to circulate it," said SOG inspector KP Jadeja.
