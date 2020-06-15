Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector
Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday, army officials said.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 17:59 IST
Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday, army officials said. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 2.30 pm.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. On June 14, one Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials told ANI.
Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.
