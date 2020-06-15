Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourist season at Dudhwa ends; official claims loss of several lakh rupees due to COVID-19

Tourist season at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district officially ended on Monday, with the field director claiming loss of several lakh of rupees as the park was closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri(Up) | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:46 IST
Tourist season at Dudhwa ends; official claims loss of several lakh rupees due to COVID-19

Tourist season at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district officially ended on Monday, with the field director claiming loss of several lakh of rupees as the park was closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. Every year, the nearly seven-month long tourist season in the national park commences on November 15 and concludes on June 15 ahead of monsoon, when the jungle area gets flooded and roads and corridors are almost inaccessible.

In normal days, Dudhwa attracts tourists, research scholars, environmentalists, ornithologists and wildlife enthusiasts from all across the globe, owing to its rich flora and fauna, undisturbed natural habitats, rich population of carnivorous, herbivorous, avian and aquatic life, grasslands and wetlands. "But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dudhwa was closed since March and it incurred loss of several lakh of rupees in terms of tourism revenue," field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI.

Pathak said the national park is home to all five species of deer, swamp deer (barasingha), spotted deer, hog deer, sambhar deer and barking deer, royal bengal tigers, wild bear, crocodiles etc. The world's most successful rhino rehabilitation programme can be witnessed in Dudhwa, where rhinos were populated in 'terai' land after a gap of one-and-a-half century. The success of the programme can be gauged from the fact that last year, a second rhino area was populated here to accommodate growing rhino population and to encourage gene diversity, the official added..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a number of cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including police officers accused of excessive force. The ...

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear gun rights cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a series of new cases seeking to expand gun rights. The court rejected a total of 10 different cases that had piled up at the court in recent months. Two justices, conservatives Clarence ...

Up to 17 infected, 11 dead in new Ebola outbreak in Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded up to 17 Ebola cases in a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the western province of Equateur, and 11 of those infected have died, medical authorities said on Monday.The authorities had reporte...

Masked Germans touch down in Mallorca in cautious tourism revival

Hundreds of mask-wearing sunseekers from Germany landed on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Monday, the first tourists allowed into the country since borders were shut in March to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1,500 German hol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020