Virtual camps across country for distribution of aids and assistive devices to the disabled: Govt

Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday joined via video-conferencing a camp for distribution of aids and assistive devices to the people with disabilities in Punjab amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister said the government has decided to organise more such virtual camps to ensure timely availability of rehabilitation aids to the beneficiaries.

Gehlot urged the people with disabilities and their family members to get enrolled for unique ID cards for Divyangjan which are valid all-over India. At the camp in Talwandi Bhai block in Punjab's Firozpur district, 95 beneficiaries were provided with 166 different categories of assistive appliances valuing over Rs 12 lakh, according to an official statement. Arrangements were made at the camp keeping in mind the guidelines to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Seating arrangements were planned in such a manner to maintain social distancing" and visits of the the beneficiaries and their attendants to the camp were staggered to avoid crowding, it said. "Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has decided that now Virtual ADIP Camps will be organized nationwide for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan," the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said that 31 lakh Unique ID Cards have been delivered to people with disabilities so far. The camp in Punjab was organised under the ministry's Assistance to Disabled persons for purchasing/fitting of aids/appliances (ADIP) scheme.

"The camp at Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur (Punjab) was first of its kind where Decentralized Pattern of Distribution and Distant Addressing through virtual was attempted by ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India). Based on its success, similar camps will be conducted throughout the country thereby ensuring timely availability of Rehabilitation Aid to target beneficiaries in this hour of crisis," the statement said..