Pune issues home isolation guidelines for asymptomatic persons

The Pune district administration on Monday issued guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:15 IST
Pune issues home isolation guidelines for asymptomatic persons
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Pune district administration on Monday issued guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, an official said. Such patients will have to sign an affidavit that has been issued along with the circular on guidelines, he said.

"There is a government decision dated June 6 on home isolation of asymptomatic patients. As per the decision, we have given permission for home isolation for such patients and issued detailed guidelines," Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said. On testing, he said, "We are currently doing 2000 to 2500 testsevery day and we are planning to increase it to 5000. This is possible because National Institute of Virology is changing its testing process and bringing some improvements because of which testing capacity will increase." Speaking about the Pandharpur 'wari' (pilgrimage), Mhaisekar said he has written to divisional commissioners in to tell districts to not give permission for 'dindis' (small pilgrim groups moving on foot).

