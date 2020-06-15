Rs 1.73 crore worth fines collected in Rajasthan in violation of lockdown rules so far: Police
Under prohibitory orders and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 4.60 lakh vehicles have been challaned and 1.43 lakh vehicles seized with a total fine of over Rs 1.25 crore recovered from them, the DGP said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:38 IST
A fine of over Rs 1.73 crore has been collected from 95,000 people in measures taken to prevent coronavirus infection spread in Rajasthan, a top police official said on Monday. The fine was collected from more than 50,000 people who were found not wearing face masks in public places besides 6,000 people who sold goods to people without wearing masks, over 360 people who spat in public places and 38,000 people who were found not maintaining safe physical distance, Director General of Police (Crime) B L Soni said.
So far, 7,000 people have been arrested for violating prohibitory and quarantine norms by registering 3,436 FIRs, he said. Under prohibitory orders and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 4.60 lakh vehicles have been challaned and 1.43 lakh vehicles seized with a total fine of over Rs 1.25 crore recovered from them, the DGP said. He said that all activities are banned from 9 pm to 5 am in the state.
