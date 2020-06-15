Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP cops solve Anamika Shukla case, arrest three men in school recruitment scam

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday claimed to have cracked the Anamika Shukla case, arresting three men who got aspiring teachers jobs in government schools on fake documents. He then took Rs 2 lakh each from the candidates and got them appointment as teachers on fake documents. The three men were handed over to Gonda police, where an FIR is registered and a detailed probe will continue, the STF said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:46 IST
UP cops solve Anamika Shukla case, arrest three men in school recruitment scam

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday claimed to have cracked the Anamika Shukla case, arresting three men who got aspiring teachers jobs in government schools on fake documents. The curious case involved teachers being recruited in state government schools on the basis of educational certificates of one woman -- Anamika Shukla. She had cleared the eligibility exam.

The fake Anamika Shuklas drew lakhs in salaries from multiple schools, a scam for which the state government drew flak from opposition leaders including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Last week, police handed over the investigation to its Special Task Force (STF).

"Three persons including the kingpin of the gang were arrested by the STF from Gonda. They were identified as Pushpendra Singh alias Shushil of Mainpuri, Anand of Jaunpur and Ramnath of Kehri," an STF statement said. Police recovered a licensed pistol and seven cartridges, mobile phones and some documents from them, it said.

Teachers got jobs in Anamika Shukla’s name at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Allahabad, Amethi, Raebareli,Varanasi, Baghpat, Kasganj, Sahranpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Aligarh, according to earlier reports. The probe found that the real Anamika Shukla of Gonda had applied for the post of a KGBV teacher in 2017 at Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Basti and Lucknow.

She got calls from Sultanpur, Jaunpur and Lucknow but due to her health she did not take the job. But her documents were misused and teachers in several districts worked in her name, the STF said.

“The real Anamika had lodged an FIR in this connection in Gonda on June 11,” it said. In Kasganj, a teacher called Priya worked as Anamika Shukla. She told police that she got the job with Pushpendra’s help, the STF said. Pushpendra’s name cropped up during the probe in other districts too.

Police then got a tip-off about his presence near the High Court building in Lucknow and he was arrested along with the two others. During interrogation, Pushpendra said he got Anamika Shukla’s documents from Anand in 2019. He then took Rs 2 lakh each from the candidates and got them appointment as teachers on fake documents.

The three men were handed over to Gonda police, where an FIR is registered and a detailed probe will continue, the STF said. Last week, UP Minister for State for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi said the probe so far had revealed that same set of documents were used to draw Rs 12.24 lakh as salary from nine schools in several districts.

As the case surfaced in the media, at least one Anamika Shukla resigned but was arrested. The real Anamika Shukla, who was jobless, was on Saturday appointed as an assistant teacher on ad hoc basis by a state-aided private school in Gonda.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: DGCA says foreign airlines operated 870 chartered flights carrying around 2 lakh people

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said that foreign airlines have operated 870 chartered flights, carrying around two lakh stranded people to their destinations amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. India suspended international and dome...

Sabres sign D Laaksonen to 3-year entry-level deal

The Buffalo Sabres signed Finnish defenseman Oskari Laaksonen to a three-year entry-level deal Monday. Buffalos third-round pick in the 2017 draft spent the last two-plus seasons playing in Finlands Elite League.Laaksonen, who turns 21 next...

Bus, car operators call for middle path amid rising fuel prices

Mumbai&#160; Jan 15 PTI Bus and cabs operators on Monday called for a middle path on the&#160;fuel price hike, saying that every day increase in prices will result in travel cost shooting up and they will have&#160;to pass on the hike to p...

Business brief

Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has invested an undisclosed amount in edtech venture of property consultant Sai Estate Consultants Chembur.&#160; Sai Estate Management and Skills Institute, which is expected to be launche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020