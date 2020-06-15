Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak detains 2 Indian HC staffers in Islamabad for over 10 hours; releases after India's warning

Pakistani authorities on Monday detained two officials of the Indian high commission in Islamabad in a case of alleged "hit and run" and released them after over 10 hours following India's strong demarche and a blunt message to Islamabad that the duo must be freed immediately.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:05 IST
Pak detains 2 Indian HC staffers in Islamabad for over 10 hours; releases after India's warning
Indian High Commission in Pakistan (Photo credits: Official Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani authorities on Monday detained two officials of the Indian high commission in Islamabad in a case of alleged "hit and run" and released them after over 10 hours following India's strong demarche and a blunt message to Islamabad that the duo must be freed immediately. The Pakistani action is seen as a retaliation for the expulsion of two Pakistani High Commission officials by India on charges of espionage two weeks back. Pakistani media reported that the two Indian staffers were arrested by Pakistani agencies for their alleged involvement in a "hit and run" case, but there was no official word on it from Islamabad. The non-diplomat staffers were back in the high commission after they were released by Pakistani authorities, government sources said, adding they left the mission in a vehicle at around 8 AM (Pakistan time) but did not reach their destination. In the morning, the two staffers in Islamabad went missing following which India took up the matter with the Pakistan Foreign Office, sources said. Within hours of the development, India summoned the Pakistan charge d'affaires Syed Haider Shah to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi and served him a demarche, lodging its strong protest over the reported arrest of the two officials. In the demarche, it was made clear to Shah that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials and the responsibility for their safety and security was squarely on the Pakistani authorities, sources said. Pakistan was also asked to return the two officials along with the official car of the high commission immediately. The two staffers are believed to be CISF personnel and working as drivers at the mission. According to Pakistani media, they were charged with rash driving, hitting a pedestrian and for carrying fake currency. The two were arrested after a BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the city's Embassy Road at around 8am, Geo News reported, quoting some eyewitnesses.

Police later discovered that the two persons were from the Indian high commission. The incident comes two weeks after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage. India had declared Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir as 'persona non grata' after they were found obtaining sensitive documents relating to movement of Indian Army troops from an Indian national, according to authorities here. Following their expulsion, Pakistani agencies started harassing a number of mission officials in Islamabad including charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia. Ahluwalia's car was aggressively tailed by Pakistani agencies on at least two occasions following which India lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Foreign Office. After the expulsion of the two Pakistani officials, it was expected that Pakistan would also resort to a tit-for-tat response, going by similar episodes in the past. The expulsion of the two Pakistani officials by India and subsequent harassment of Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad by Pakistani agencies came in the midst of frayed ties between the two countries over reorganisation of the status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government. Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: DGCA says foreign airlines operated 870 chartered flights carrying around 2 lakh people

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said that foreign airlines have operated 870 chartered flights, carrying around two lakh stranded people to their destinations amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. India suspended international and dome...

Sabres sign D Laaksonen to 3-year entry-level deal

The Buffalo Sabres signed Finnish defenseman Oskari Laaksonen to a three-year entry-level deal Monday. Buffalos third-round pick in the 2017 draft spent the last two-plus seasons playing in Finlands Elite League.Laaksonen, who turns 21 next...

Bus, car operators call for middle path amid rising fuel prices

Mumbai&#160; Jan 15 PTI Bus and cabs operators on Monday called for a middle path on the&#160;fuel price hike, saying that every day increase in prices will result in travel cost shooting up and they will have&#160;to pass on the hike to p...

Business brief

Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has invested an undisclosed amount in edtech venture of property consultant Sai Estate Consultants Chembur.&#160; Sai Estate Management and Skills Institute, which is expected to be launche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020