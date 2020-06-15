Cop dies after taking spirit offered by friend

Kollam, June 15 (PTI): A person was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a policeman attached with the Indian Reserve Battalion after consuming surgical spirit, police said. Akhil (35) was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital when he experienced discomfort after consuming the spirit believing it to be arrack, the police said.

His friend Vishnu had sourced the spirit from a private hospital saying he wants to manufacture a sanitiser. "We have registered a case under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. Vishnu lied that the spirit and told his friends that it was arrack. But. he did not consume it saying he was not well," the police said.

Two other friends of Vishnu are also under treatment after taking the spirit," police said. Akhil came to Kollam from his camp in Malappuram for vacation and was out with his friends. He died on Sunday, they said.

The intention of Vishnu to lie is being investigated, and an interrogation is on, they added..