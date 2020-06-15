Record 178 COVID-19 deaths in Maha in one day; 2,786 new cases

Record 178 COVID-19 deaths in Maha in one day; 2,786 new casesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:15 IST
Maharashtra on Monday reported178 more deaths, the highest spike in a single day, due toCOVID-19, taking the number of fatalities to 4,128, a Healthofficial said
With 2,786 new detections, the total number of casesjumped to 1,10,744, the official said
Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 1,10,744, new cases 2,786, deaths 4,128, discharged5,071, active cases 53,017, people tested so far 6,69,994.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra