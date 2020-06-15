Record 178 COVID-19 deaths in Maha in one day; 2,786 new cases

Maharashtra on Monday reported178 more deaths, the highest spike in a single day, due toCOVID-19, taking the number of fatalities to 4,128, a Healthofficial said

With 2,786 new detections, the total number of casesjumped to 1,10,744, the official said

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 1,10,744, new cases 2,786, deaths 4,128, discharged5,071, active cases 53,017, people tested so far 6,69,994.