133 more COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today, tally reaches 10,935

With 133 more COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases rises to 10,935 in the state. "133 new COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 10,935," said the state health department in a bulletin.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The spike is marginally lower than the highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases the country registered a day earlier.

With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)