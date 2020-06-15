COVID-19 cases rise to 1,845 in U'khand
Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Dehradun, three each from Tehri, Rudraprayag, Pauri and Nainital, two each from Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Haridwar, and one each from Almora and Uttarkashi, a state health department bulletin said. Majority of the new patients had a travel history to Mumbai or Delhi, it said.A total of 1,189 of the 1,845 patients have recovered, 24 are dead and 12 have migrated out of the state, it said.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:21 IST
COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand rose to 1,845 on Monday with 26 more people testing positive for the virus, officials said. Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Dehradun, three each from Tehri, Rudraprayag, Pauri and Nainital, two each from Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Haridwar, and one each from Almora and Uttarkashi, a state health department bulletin said.
Majority of the new patients had a travel history to Mumbai or Delhi, it said. A total of 1,189 of the 1,845 patients have recovered, 24 are dead and 12 have migrated out of the state, it said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Uttarkashi
- Nainital
- Pithoragarh
- Haridwar
- Bageshwar
- Rudraprayag
- Dehradun
- Tehri
- Mumbai
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Gym instructors protest in Dehradun, demand gymnasiums to reopen
100 wards of Dehradun Municipal Corporation being sanitized amid rising COVID-19 cases
Graduation ceremony of 115th course of Army Cadet College held in Dehradun
To combat COVID-19, Dehradun to remain shut for 2 days every week
COVID-19 cases cross 400-mark in Dehradun