Heat wave affects normal life in parts of Rajasthan

Heat wave affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Bikaner emerging as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius

Barmer, Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded maximum of 45.3, 45 and 44.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Dabok (Udaipur) settled at 43.4, 41.9, 41.3, 41 and 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the weather office here

The weather department has predicted light rain at isolated places and heat wave at some other places in the state during next 24 hours.