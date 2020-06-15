287 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 301 with nine more fatalities

Rajasthan reported 287 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the infection tally to 12,981, while the death toll climbed to 301 with nine new fatalities, officials said. Four deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur and Udaipur. Three of the deceased were not native of the state, they said.

Among the fresh cases, 46 were reported from Pali, 41 from Jaipur, 38 from Alwar, 33 from Dholpur, 20 from Jodhpur, 19 from Sikar, 18 from Jhunjhunu, 10 each from Barmer and Sirohi, nine from Jalore, seven from Hanumangarh, six from Sriganganagar, health department officials said. Jaipur has recorded maximum 137 deaths and 2,573 cases, followed by Jodhpur where 2,201 cases and 27 deaths have been reported.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,895 and 9,562 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said.