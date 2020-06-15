1,647 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 42K; death toll mounts to 1,400

Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 42,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said. Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department said in a bulletin.

From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike of 2,224 fresh cases was recorded on June 14. The bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,400, and the total number of cases mounted to 42,829. The COVID-19 tally on Sunday stood at 41,182, while the death count was 1,327.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday directed its Public Works Department to install within 24 hours CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of its all coronavirus-designated hospitals here. The Delhi government has also directed all laboratories and hospitals to work on their full potential and ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity to meet the increased demand of processing samples.

In an order issued on Sunday, Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla also called for processing the samples within a maximum of 48 hours. Besides, the Centre on Monday constituted three teams of domain knowledge experts to inspect COVID care facilities and patient care services in the national capital and suggest measures to improve them.

The teams include four doctors - one each from AIIMS, Director General of Health Service, Union Health Ministry; Delhi government and municipal corporations/council. A total of 16,427 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 25,002 active cases, the latest bulletin said.

A total of 2,96,697 tests have been conducted till date, it said. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 22,298, it said.

A total of 794 patients are in ICU while 197 are on ventilators, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city on Sunday increased to 242 from 222 on Sunday.