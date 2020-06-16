Left Menu
One TN fisherman rescued; rescue ops on to trace 3 others

Meanwhile, an Indian Coast Guard ship and a helicopter of the Navy have been pressed into service to search and locate the missing crew of the fishing boat. The four fishermen had gone missing after they set out to sea in a mechanised boat, along with 622 such vessels on Saturday.

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 16-06-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:14 IST
One of the four fishermen, who went missing after their boat capsized off Neduntheevu, was rescued on Tuesday while efforts are on to trace the others. The fisherman Jesu, who was struggling to stay afloat in the sea off Kottaipattinam coast was rescued by a group of fishermen from Pudukottai district and brought ashore this morning, assistant director of Fisheries Department Yuvaraj said here.

He was admitted to a government hospital in Manalmelkudi in that district. Meanwhile, an Indian Coast Guard ship and a helicopter of the Navy have been pressed into service to search and locate the missing crew of the fishing boat.

The four fishermen had gone missing after they set out to sea in a mechanised boat, along with 622 such vessels on Saturday. The 622 boats set out for fishing after an 83-day fishing ban.

