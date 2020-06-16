Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed in scuffle with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley
They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a brief statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:16 IST
An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.
"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a brief statement. A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.
The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.
