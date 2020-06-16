Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IPS officers

Left Menu
Deputy Inspector General/Senior Superintendent of Police of Kanpur Nagar, Anant Dev has been made Deputy Inspector General Special Task Force, Lucknow, the statement said. L R Kumar, who was posted as Deputy Inspector General/Senior Superintendent of Police of Sitapur, has been made the new DIG Vigilance, the statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:17 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, a statement said on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector General/Senior Superintendent of Police of Kanpur Nagar, Anant Dev has been made Deputy Inspector General Special Task Force, Lucknow, the statement said. Dinesh Kumar P has been made the new Senior Superintendent of Police of Kanpur Nagar. He was till now posted as Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur. S Channappa, who was Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur, has been made the new Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur, it said. S Anand is the new Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur, while R P Singh is the new Superintendent of Police of Sitapur. L R Kumar, who was posted as Deputy Inspector General/Senior Superintendent of Police of Sitapur, has been made the new DIG Vigilance, the statement said. Vikrant Vir, who was posted as Superintendent of Police of Unnao, has been posted to Hathras in the same capacity. Gaurav Banswal is the new SP Crime at DGP Headquarters. Senior Superintendent of Police of Prayagraj Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj has been put on waiting list, it said. Abhishek Dixit, SP Pilibhit is the new SSP of Prayagraj. Rohan P Kanai has been made the new SP of Unnao, while Jai Prakash is the new SP of Pilibhit. Ajay Kumar Singh is the new SP of Baghpat, the statement said. Pratap Gopendra Yadav, who was posted as SP Baghpat, has been transferred to DGP Headquarters in Lucknow, it added. PTI NAV SRY

