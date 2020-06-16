UP Cabinet approves panel for welfare of workers

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to set up a commission for the welfare of workers, said state minister Sidharth Nath Singh here on Tuesday. The minister said the proposal was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With this, UP has become the first state in the country to think about safeguarding interests of its workers and labourers, the minister said. Named as the UP Kamgar Shramik Sevayojan Avam Rozgar Aayog, the commission will have an executive board and district-level committees, Singh said, adding that at the state-level, the CM will be its chairman and the minister for labour its convener.

It will have ministers for industrial development and micro, small and medium enterprises as vice-presidents, Singh said. Ministers for agriculture, rural development, panchayati raj and urban development will be its members, Singh said.