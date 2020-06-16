Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1500 water tanks delivered to COVID affected provinces since last week

This is according to the progress reports on water provision across the country and in schools as well as human settlements interventions as a response to COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:58 IST
Over 1500 water tanks delivered to COVID affected provinces since last week
Minister Sisulu has acknowledged that some challenges in schools include terrain and topography which result in tankers taking long to fill up the tanks. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Since the establishment of the National Command Centre at Rand Water, an agency of the Department of Water and Sanitation, almost 19 000 water storage tanks and 1299 water delivery tankers have been delivered.

This is according to the progress reports on water provision across the country and in schools as well as human settlements interventions as a response to COVID-19.

"This translates to almost 90% delivery since the project started over the past few weeks," the Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation said on Monday.

The Ministry has also been given the task of ensuring that 2 634 schools have access to water by the end of the month.

As of last week, more than1500 tanks have been delivered to the affected provinces with over 600 water tanks already installed.

"While we have made some strides over the past few weeks, there is still much more that needs to be done. The Departments of Water and Sanitation and Basic Education, as well as Rand Water which is the implementing agent, are fully committed to putting all measures in place to ensure the safety of all learners is not compromised," the Minister said.

The Minister noted challenges of the tanks which have not been filled regularly.

"We are in discussion with our local municipalities to ensure these incidents are attended to," she said.

Minister Sisulu has acknowledged that some challenges in schools include terrain and topography which result in tankers taking long to fill up the tanks.

The distance between the schools, especially in rural areas, also results in tankers taking too much time to move from one school to the other.

On Sunday the Minister visited Alijah Barayi Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP) where the allocation of houses to deserving and qualifying beneficiaries has started.

This will benefit mainly people from Khutsong and Kokosi informal settlements.

The Minister Sisulu, together with MECs have decided that completed houses must be allocated to qualifying beneficiaries, as part of easing congestion in informal settlements.

"There are other projects across the country which are being implemented in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. These include the construction of 1000 structures in Mamelodi hostels and another 1000 in Duncan Village, amongst others," the Ministry said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hollywood restarts movie production with Jurassic World Dominion and AvatarUniversal Studios said on Monday it expects to resume production in early July on Jurassic World Dominio...

Cloud Kitchen platform Hoi Foods raises pre-series A funding

Gurugram Haryana India, June 16 ANINewsVoir Hoi Foods, which operates several cloud kitchens, has raised USD 2 million in its pre-Series A funding round. This round of funding was led by 1Crowd fund as a follow up round, which also saw part...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. No details yet on Trumps Germany pullout, NATO chief saysNATO is seeking details on U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to cut U.S. troops numbers in Germany, NATO Secretary-General Jen...

Delhi govt allows 37 more liquor shops to reopen in shopping malls

The Delhi government has allowed 37 liquor shops located in shopping malls to reopen and asked them to take adequate measures to ensure social distancing at their outlets. An official said no liquor shops have been allowed by the excise dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020