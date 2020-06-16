COVID-19: Shutdown in Odisha's Khordha from 2 pm to 6 am daily till June 30

Left Menu
All shops, market complexes except medicine shops and petrol pumps will remain closed from 2 pm to 6 am every day in Khordha sub-division area in wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, according to an order issued by District Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout on Tuesday.

ANI | Khordha (Odisha) | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All shops, market complexes except medicine shops and petrol pumps will remain closed from 2 pm to 6 am every day in Khordha sub-division area in wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, according to an order issued by District Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout on Tuesday. The order will come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable till June 30.

"All shops, market complexes except medicine shops and petrol pumps are hereby shut down from 2 pm to 6 am every day. However, the shops are allowed to open from 6 am to 2 pm every day (except weekend shutdown period), observing all social distancing norms," said the order. The shop owners will be liable for criminal proceedings under Section 188 of IPC if there will be any violation of social distancing norms inside and outside their shop premises.

The order said that in spite of the issued order on June 13, there is huge gathering at different shops, markets and market complexes, violating the social distancing norms in both rural and urban areas and there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in most of the blocks/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under Khordha district. "Opening of shops, daily markets and market complexes after the weekend shutdown period has resulted in social gatherings/congregation in the said shops, violating social distancing norms which may lead to further containment/spreading of COVID-19 in areas of Khordha district," it said.

A total of 108 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. With the new cases, the total tally in the state has reached 4,163. With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The total tally includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

