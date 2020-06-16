Gangster Chhota Shakeel's sister dies

An elder sister of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel died at a hospital in Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district on Tuesday, a senior police official said. Hamida Farook Sayyad, who was in her late 50s, was admitted to a hospital after she showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, the police official said.

Sayyad died during treatment while the results of her COVID-19 test were awaited, the official added. She lived in Mumbra with husband and three children.

Shakeel's younger sister Fahmida had died in Mumbai last month..