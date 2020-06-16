Left Menu
Development News Edition

317 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 7,530 and death toll to 94, the health department said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:52 IST
317 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 7,530 and death toll to 94, the health department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 322 patients getting discharged in after recovery.

After Udupi, Kalaburagi became the second district in the state to have reported over 1000 cases. As of June 16 evening, cumulatively 7,530 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 94 deaths and 4,456 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 2,976 active cases, 2,904 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 72 are in ICU. Those dead include five from Bengaluru urban and one each from Ramanagara and Bidar.

The deceased from Bengaluru include two men (aged 72 and 60), and two women (65 and 85 years), 41-year-old man (Ramanagara) and 49-year-old man from Bidar. Out of 317 new cases, 108 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra, while 78 are those who returned from other countries by and large from the UAE.

Of the fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 79, Kalaburagi 63, Ballari 53, Bengaluru urban 47, Dharwad eight, seven each from Udupi and Shivamogga, six each from Raichur, Yadgir and Uttara Kannada, Hassan five, four each from Vijayapura, Mysuru, Gadag, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Koppal, Belagavi three, Bidar two, and one from Tumakuru. Udupi district tops the list of positive cases, with 1,035 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,007 and Yadgir 828.

Among discharges also Udupi tops with 817 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi 474 and Bengaluru urban 361. A total of 4,57,267 samples were tested so far, out of which 7,936 were tested on Tuesday alone.

According to the bulletin, 4,39,654 samples have been reported negative so far, and out of them 7,308 were reported negative today.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajapaksa gives Central Bank 24-hour ultimatum to come up with economic recovery plan

Slamming the countrys Central Bank for being in a slumber, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday said that it has failed to act during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum to come up with an action plan to revi...

upGrad draws Rs 150 cr-expansion plan; partners Jamia Hamdard Univ, OP Jindal Global Univ

Edutech company upGrad on Tuesday said it has earmarked an outlay of Rs 150 crore for expanding courses offered through its platform, acquisitions and partnerships, and announced its collaboration with Jamia Hamdard University and O P Jinda...

Steroid drug hailed as "breakthrough" in COVID-19 as trial shows it saves lives

A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.Trial results announced on Tue...

HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on Jun 19

HDFC, the countrys largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19. In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020