317 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 7,530 and death toll to 94, the health department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 322 patients getting discharged in after recovery.

After Udupi, Kalaburagi became the second district in the state to have reported over 1000 cases. As of June 16 evening, cumulatively 7,530 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 94 deaths and 4,456 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 2,976 active cases, 2,904 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 72 are in ICU. Those dead include five from Bengaluru urban and one each from Ramanagara and Bidar.

The deceased from Bengaluru include two men (aged 72 and 60), and two women (65 and 85 years), 41-year-old man (Ramanagara) and 49-year-old man from Bidar. Out of 317 new cases, 108 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra, while 78 are those who returned from other countries by and large from the UAE.

Of the fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 79, Kalaburagi 63, Ballari 53, Bengaluru urban 47, Dharwad eight, seven each from Udupi and Shivamogga, six each from Raichur, Yadgir and Uttara Kannada, Hassan five, four each from Vijayapura, Mysuru, Gadag, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Koppal, Belagavi three, Bidar two, and one from Tumakuru. Udupi district tops the list of positive cases, with 1,035 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,007 and Yadgir 828.

Among discharges also Udupi tops with 817 discharges, followed by Kalaburagi 474 and Bengaluru urban 361. A total of 4,57,267 samples were tested so far, out of which 7,936 were tested on Tuesday alone.

According to the bulletin, 4,39,654 samples have been reported negative so far, and out of them 7,308 were reported negative today.