Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commission asked to explore ways to create employment for migrants returning to U'khand

Releasing the commission's report on Tehri district at its third meeting on Tuesday, Rawat asked its vice president S S Negi to ascertain the number of migrants willing to work within the state. Rawat said generating employment opportunities for migrants and local youths is among his top priorities and the Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana launched recently is a step taken in that direction.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:15 IST
Commission asked to explore ways to create employment for migrants returning to U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asked the Rural Development and Migration Commission to explore ways to create employment opportunities for migrants who have returned to the state after the COVID-19 lockdown was relaxed. Releasing the commission's report on Tehri district at its third meeting on Tuesday, Rawat asked its vice president S S Negi to ascertain the number of migrants willing to work within the state.

Rawat said generating employment opportunities for migrants and local youths is among his top priorities and the Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana launched recently is a step taken in that direction. People of the state will be provided with employment in different fields under the scheme, Rawat said and asked the commission to find out in which sectors are migrants more interested in taking up jobs. It should be found out in which sectors there is more scope for employment and in what ways income of people can be increased, he said.

Villages which are still without road connectivity and drinking water facilities should be identified, Rawat said. Local products should not just be promoted but it should be also found out how they can be packaged and marketed in a better way, he said.

Steps should be taken to ensure that women in rural areas do not face any hassles in getting bank loans for starting their own businesses. The commission has given three reports to the state government so far recommending ways to stop migration from remote hill villages. The chief minister sanctioned an amount of Rs 110 crore to district magistrates on Monday to provide self employment opportunities to migrants who have returned from different parts of the country after the outbreak of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

270 isolation coaches placed at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station

In a bid to combat COVID-19, Indian Railways has placed a total of 270 isolation coaches at Anand Vihar railway terminal station, said Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar on Tuesday. 50 isolation coaches were placed at Shakurbasti yesterday....

With 37 new cases, Goa's COVID-19 count reaches to 629

Goa on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number to 629, state Health department said. The state government has decided to declare Baina area in Vasco town as a mini containment zone, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sai...

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter during a court hearing in which the nations largest utility will be confronted with its history of neglect and greed that culminated i...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: Sorry state of affairs, says Bombay HC

A day after Maharashtra additional director general ADG of police Sunil Ramanand informed Bombay HC that four persons had died of COVID-19 in three separate prisons in the state and that they were tested for the infection only after their d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020