Govt must 'avenge' killing of Indian Army personnel in clashes with Chinese in Ladakh, says Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of three Indian Army personnel, killed in violent clashes with Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:09 IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of three Indian Army personnel, killed in violent clashes with Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in #Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel and 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings and ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.

The three Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off with the Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night. Army sources had said there has been disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops at more locations where they had been in standoff positions for the last many weeks now. (ANI)

