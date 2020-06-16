With 37 new cases, Goa's COVID-19 count reaches to 629

Goa on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number to 629, state Health department said. The state government has decided to declare Baina area in Vasco town as a mini containment zone, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after participating in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Goa has already notified Mangor Hill in Vasco city and Ghodemol in Sattari taluka of North Goa as containment zones, after several cases were reported from that region. "Of 1,985 samples tested in the day, 1,306 samples returned negative while reports of 642 others are awaited," a Health official said.

Fresh cases were reported from New Vaddem, Baina and Sada in Vasco town and also from Morlem and Chimbel in North Goa. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 629, new cases 37, deaths nil, discharged 85, active cases 544, samples tested till date: 44,378.