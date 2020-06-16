Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 37 new cases, Goa's COVID-19 count reaches to 629

The state government has decided to declare Baina area in Vasco town as a mini containment zone, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after participating in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. Goa has already notified Mangor Hill in Vasco city and Ghodemol in Sattari taluka of North Goa as containment zones, after several cases were reported from that region.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:13 IST
With 37 new cases, Goa's COVID-19 count reaches to 629
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Goa on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number to 629, state Health department said. The state government has decided to declare Baina area in Vasco town as a mini containment zone, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after participating in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Goa has already notified Mangor Hill in Vasco city and Ghodemol in Sattari taluka of North Goa as containment zones, after several cases were reported from that region. "Of 1,985 samples tested in the day, 1,306 samples returned negative while reports of 642 others are awaited," a Health official said.

Fresh cases were reported from New Vaddem, Baina and Sada in Vasco town and also from Morlem and Chimbel in North Goa. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 629, new cases 37, deaths nil, discharged 85, active cases 544, samples tested till date: 44,378.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Centre tells Delhi to use rapid antigen detection kit for COVID-19 in containment zones, hospitals

The Centre has communicated to the Delhi government that it can deploy rapid antigen COVID-19 detection kit in containment zones and hospitals in combination with the traditional RT-PCR test for faster diagnosis and effective prevention. Th...

Antibody tests in Kolkata to check for community spread of coronavirus

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Tuesday started IgG antibody tests among people in some of the worst-hit areas to check for community spread of the coronavirus, a senior official said. Samples were taken from residents of ward numbers ...

Italy survey finds irritability, anxiety in locked-down kids

A survey conducted in Italy on the psychological impact of coronavirus lockdowns on children has quantified what many parents observed during weeks cooped up at home kids were more irritable, had trouble sleeping and for some of the younges...

Riot Games unveils Valorant esports Ignition Series

Riot Games announced Valorants first official esports promotion on Tuesday by unveiling the Ignition Series, which will begin Friday with two events and run through the fall. The eight-team G2 Esports Valorant Invitational and the 16-team R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020