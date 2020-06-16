Delhi WCD minister directs officials to clear all pending pensions

Left Menu
Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday directed officials to clear all pending pensions of senior citizens, widows and specially-abled people. Upon inspection, it was found that several old-age, specially-abled and widow cases relating to pensions were pending with the East Delhi District office, a statement from the government said.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday directed officials to clear all pending pensions of senior citizens, widows and specially-abled people. On Tuesday, Gautam conducted a surprise inspection at the East Delhi District Office in Geeta Colony. On Monday, he conducted a surprise inspection at Sewa Kutir here to check the status of all pension cases.   Upon inspection, it was found that several old-age, specially-abled and widow cases relating to pensions were pending with the East Delhi District office, a statement from the government said. At Sewa Kutir, he found that at least 1,538 widow pensions have been pending, it said.

The minister directed authorities to resolve all the pending pension cases within 15 days.  "I have been getting several complaints from beneficiaries that they are not receiving their pension on time. I carried out a surprise inspection today, with joint director of the women and child and social welfare department. Due to the pendency, people face lots of trouble," he said. Gautam said he has ordered the joint director to clear all pendency within 15 days, either by calling the beneficiaries to the concerned district or over the phone.

