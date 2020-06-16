Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 332 to 17,299; death toll 1,231

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 332 to 17,299 on Tuesday while death toll went up by 21 to 1,231, a Health official said. A total of 235 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 12,057 in the district.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in its bulletin that the total number of cases has risen to 16,360, of which 11,773 cases or 72 per cent patients have recovered. A total of 1,184 patients or 7.2 per cent of the total cases have died so far in the city, it said.

There are 3,403 active cases in Ahmedabad which is 21 per cent of the total cases, the civic body said. Area-wise, the north zone of the city has reported the highest number of 787 active cases, which is 23 per cent of the total active cases in the city.

At 601, "super spreaders" account for 17.7 per cent of the total active cases, it said. A super spreader is an individual who is more likely to infect others, compared with a typical infected person.

Rural parts of Ahmedabad district have reported 20 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours, an official release said.