China as deliberate policy, eyeing post COVID world by trying to create tension at Indo-China border, says former Indian Diplomat

Former Indian diplomat TP Sreenivasan on Tuesday said that as a deliberate ploicy China is trying to flex their muscles on the Indo-China border to create tension at highest level.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:06 IST
Former Indian diplomat TP Sreenivasan speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian diplomat TP Sreenivasan on Tuesday said that as a deliberate ploicy China is trying to flex their muscles on the Indo-China border to create tension at highest level. Speaking to ANI, Sreenivasan who served as Indian Ambassador in Vienna for Austria and Slovenia, and also worked in UN, said that this time it is a more aggressive posture from China.

"Even in 1962, they fought war with India when America was busy with the Cuban crisis. The day when the Cuban crisis ended, China stopped the war against India and had withdrawn their troops because it is connected with the possibility of US help coming. Now they know that during this COVID -19 crisis there will be no US help," he said. He said that China is trying to use the opportunity (post COVID-19) to be more aggressive even with Taiwan and Hong Kong. "There is a general trend of aggressiveness. Whether it is at a local level, commanders level, one suspects this is from the knowledge and permission from the highest level," he added.

"Usually when it happens (crossing borders) we discuss at the military level or diplomatic level and things get back to normal. But this time what looks like is a more aggressive posture from China which is more like a deliberate policy to create tension at the highest level. But when it comes to the loss of life the situation dramatically changes," he added. (ANI)

