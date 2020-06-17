Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ancient temple submerged in river Mahanadi, resurfaces in Odisha's Nayagarh

An ancient temple in Odisha's Nayagarh, that was submerged in Mahanadi river has resurfaced. The temple is believed to be around 450 to 500 years old had submerged during a flood in 1933.

ANI | Nayagarh (Odisha) | Updated: 17-06-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 06:41 IST
Ancient temple submerged in river Mahanadi, resurfaces in Odisha's Nayagarh
A 500-year-old temple, which had submerged in river Mahanadi long ago, found in Odisha's Nayagarh district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An ancient temple in Odisha's Nayagarh, that was submerged in Mahanadi river has resurfaced. The temple is believed to be around 450 to 500 years old had submerged during a flood in 1933. The archaeological survey team of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) recently claimed that they discovered an ancient submerged temple in the Mahanadi upstream from Cuttack.

"The temple had submerged a long time back but around 11 years ago, the temple started emerging again. Now the temple is visible a little bit above the water level. A research team is also working on it," said a villager. The temple was successfully located after repeated attempts by Anil Kumar Dhir and his Project Assistant Deepak Kumar Nayak of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

The top of the submerged temple was discovered mid-river near Baideswar in the Padmavati village near Nayagarh. The 55 to 60 feet submerged temple dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century, considering the construction style of the Mastaka and material used for the construction. According to INTACH Chief Anil Kumar Dhir, the 55 to 60 feet long temple which belongs to Lord Gopinath, a form of Lord Vishnu dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century.

"This temple has a very old history. This temple is around 450 to 500 years old. Lord's idol from this temple was taken to another temple. We are working on a project--documenting the Mahanadi valley so we were in search of this temple. Around a week ago we were informed that the upper surface of the temple is visible," said Dhir. "It is in a good state of preservation. The temple should be re-established the temple as we have technology with us. This is not the first submerged temple that has been recovered by us," he added.

The region where the temple has been found used to be regarded as 'Satapatana'. Padmabati village was part of Satapatana which is a combination of seven villages. The temple was dedicated to Lord Gopinath Dev. With the river changing its course due to flooding 150 years ago, its flow changed and the entire village was submerged by the river in 1933 during a flood.

Anil Kumar Dhir said, there are around 65 temples in the area that are underwater but only 'mastaka' of Gopinath Deba temple was visible for some years as it was the tallest. Deepak Nayak, who with the help of a local heritage enthusiast Rabindra Rana located the temple, was aware of its existence as the submerged top portion used to be visible in summer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NZ military to oversee quarantine facilities after new COVID-19 case

New Zealand on Wednesday said the defence force will now oversee the countrys quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. New Zealand on Tuesday l...

Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthans Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on s...

Mutineers brimming with confidence after weekend win

With opportunities dwindling to climb in the Call of Duty League regular-season standings while at the same time sending a message to the rest of field, its hard to envision a better weekend than the one the Florida Mutineers just experienc...

UK eyes billion pound boost from Australia, New Zealand trade deals

Britain said its exports could increase by a billion pounds as a result of the trade deals it is seeking from Australia and New Zealand, setting out its negotiating objectives on Wednesday ahead of the start of formal talks. Australia and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020