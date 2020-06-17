Left Menu
IIT Hyderabad researcher develops AI-powered low-cost, point of care COVID-19 testing kit

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researcher has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered COVID-19 test, which can be performed at an affordable cost.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-06-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 06:56 IST
IIT Hyderabad researcher develops AI-powered low-cost, point of care COVID-19 testing kit
Prof. Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researcher has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered COVID-19 test, which can be performed at an affordable cost. The test kit can produce results in around 20 minutes for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

The test kit has already been field-tested at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad to ascertain its efficiency. It can be transported quickly, enabling the test to be conducted at the point-of-care. A major benefit of this testing kit is that it does not require RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction). Each test costs around Rs. 600 device now. However, mass production of the testing kit will help reduce the cost to around Rs. 350 per test.

The testing kit was developed by a team led by Prof. Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. Dr. Suryasnata Tripathy, a postdoctoral fellow, Patta Supraja, a fourth-year doctoral student and other students from Prof. Shiv Govind Singh's Research Team, institute faculty and funding agencies supported this project. Singh said, "The Research Team has the manpower and the capability required for mass production of this testing kit. We are now planning to raise funds from various Government and Private sources towards this end. This device is IIT Hyderabad's small contribution to the Nation at the time of this crisis."

Singh and his team have also developed AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to capture extensive data points to minimize the errors in decision making. He is now seeking the approval for mass production of the test kit from ICMR and said he will also be filing for a patent for the device. (ANI)

