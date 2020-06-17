Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in Delhi HC seeks to prohibit above 60-yr-old Kanwariyas from Yatra this year

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking Court direction to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to prohibit all Kanwariyas above the age of 60 years particularly those with co-morbidities from undertaking this year's Kanwar Yatra, starting from July 6 to 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 07:51 IST
PIL in Delhi HC seeks to prohibit above 60-yr-old Kanwariyas from Yatra this year
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking Court direction to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to prohibit all Kanwariyas above the age of 60 years particularly those with co-morbidities from undertaking this year's Kanwar Yatra, starting from July 6 to 19. The PIL has been moved by a practising lawyer Subhash Vijayran.

It stated that during Kanwar Yatra, tens of millions of "Kanwariyas" walk hundreds of miles starting from Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to their residences, carrying "Ganga Jal" the holy water of River Ganges - on their shoulders. It added that the COVID pandemic has been most lethal for those in 60 plus age-group. This age-group, though comprising just 10 per cent of the total population, has recorded more than 50 per cent of total COVID deaths - with 73 per cent of deaths in people with co-morbidities.

The petition is listed for hearing on Wednesday before the Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan. It stated that the sheer number of pilgrims participating in the Kanwar Yatra ensures infinite social contacts of the Kanwariyas among them and with the rest of the community - a very high-risk situation not only for the aged and co-morbid Kanwaryias but also for their family members and the whole community.

The Petitioner also stated that his father who sixty-six and a half and has been a chronic smoker with respiratory co-morbidities to undertake "Kanwar Yatra" from 06.07.2020 to 19.07.2020, has compelled him to approach the Court in public interest praying for a moratorium on this year's Kanwar Yatra for pilgrims over 60 years of age, particularly those with co-morbidities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NZ military to oversee quarantine facilities after new COVID-19 case

New Zealand on Wednesday said the defence force will now oversee the countrys quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. New Zealand on Tuesday l...

Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthans Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on s...

Mutineers brimming with confidence after weekend win

With opportunities dwindling to climb in the Call of Duty League regular-season standings while at the same time sending a message to the rest of field, its hard to envision a better weekend than the one the Florida Mutineers just experienc...

UK eyes billion pound boost from Australia, New Zealand trade deals

Britain said its exports could increase by a billion pounds as a result of the trade deals it is seeking from Australia and New Zealand, setting out its negotiating objectives on Wednesday ahead of the start of formal talks. Australia and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020